Beast Philanthropy launched another episode in a series to raise funds for children in need. As with the first video that garnered almost 15 million views, raised awareness, and a cool R10 million, Beast Philanthropy hopes to change the lives of children and staff at the Baphumelele Children's Home in Khayelitsha, Cape Town.

"When Beast Philanthropy dropped our first video about Baphumelele Children’s Home in January and its founder Mama Rosie, the impact was immediate—14.7 million views and counting - with over R10,000,000 in funds raised via BeastPhilanthropy.org," says the organisation’s Cape Town-based Chief Creative Officer, Dan Mace.

The second episode in a series of Beast Philanthropy videos is directed by Mace. How do more views on YouTube equal to more funds being raised? According to YouTube, advertising is the primary way that creators can earn money on YouTube. Advertising revenue is generated when people watch ads that are running on videos. This is why creators and sites hate adblock: revenue from ads is shared between YouTube and the creator. Alternative methods to earn money on YouTube are channel memberships, super chat, super stickers, YouTube Shopping, and YouTube BrandConnect.

How much money goes to the school? Mr Beast has previously received criticism and was accused of exploiting poverty for clout, but Mace said 100 percent of the proceeds from Beast Philanthropy - founded by YouTube content creator celebrity Mr Beast and led by Executive Director Darren Margolias - go directly to the causes. "We have produced this second film in order to continue to raise awareness of the heroic work of Mama Rosie and to attract desperately needed support from partners in the private sector," said Margolias. Mama Rosie has been doing the most for these kids.

Baphumelele aptly means "progress" in Xhosa, and progress was indeed made. Mama Rosie provides a protective and loving environment for more than 120 children who would otherwise have been destitute in Khayelitsha. To date, she has had a direct impact on the lives of about 5,300 children.