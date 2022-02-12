How to make your home elegant and trendy – on a budget

Christmas is over, so now what? As you pack away decorations that will soon be forgotten (and deserted until the following Christmas), realising, and then dreading, the fact that you now have to fix up your home and put your ornaments back in place, you grasp the fact that you have zero clue regarding this season's home trends. Uh-oh…

Interior decor is a whole lot easier when a fixed theme exists, as is the case during holidays. Trends are practically forgotten or only partially followed. But be not distressed – we've got you covered. First things first: the primary colours for this season are pink and gold.

Decor during the initial weeks of summer is generally Christmas-themed, with decorations such as baubles, wreaths and tinsel. For those who do not observe this religious holiday, general festive decor such as fairy lights and streamers adorn homes during summer. These accessories lie waiting in your attic, storeroom or garage to be used yet again the following year. This way, decor never seems to be another item on shopping lists at this time of the year.

Finances may not always look too good around the festive season, when any surplus goes straight to the piggy bank for special food and presents for loved ones. However, you need not go all out by buying pricey accessories when considering seasonal trends. Interior decoration transformation can be done on a budget, even when following a trend-oriented guide.

Advice from the experts So how can these colours be incorporated into your home during the red-and-white-dominated season? Doing it yourself is the way to go when you’re aiming for temporary, and personalised, decor restyling. However, doing so with professional guidance allows for an effortless feat.

Nicola Rossouw, the owner of House Couture Interior Design Studio, says a cost-effective way for colour to enter your home is with paint. “Pink and gold are such tricky colours, but with a little direction they can be transformed into an incredibly chic design choice,” said Rossouw. She recommended pairing dusty pink with gold accents. “This colour palette creates a stylish effect”, she said.

Rossouw’s suggestions: “Beautiful rose-coloured walls can be highlighted with gold decor accents such as lighting, object or furniture fittings. Adding pink wallpaper to an accent wall, or even tiling a kitchen backsplash, can add an elegant touch if it is combined with gold handles and sanitary ware.

For the less bold, using fabrics with multiple shades of pink and gold is also a good way to incorporate the colour scheme Self-employed young and experienced interior designer Haneefah Peerbhai shared her input on this season’s trendy shades. It may be a challenge to incorporate colours into a space where tradition reigns supreme.

“It is exciting,” Peerbhai said, describing colour and texture progression in festive interior decoration, as seen and confirmed by this season’s popular colours, pink and gold. The feat of integrating colours, textures and feature pieces may prove to be a tricky one as we “move away from the traditional red and white”. Incorporating the festive spirit may not be as challenging with these cost-effective tips and tricks from Peerbhai.

Pillow covers Slipping on a nice pillow cover is an easy way to adjust the look of a space to feature a new colour scheme. These can be changed to either pink or gold, said Peerbhai. “I love a neutral palette, so I would go with gold cushion covers.”

Use brighter colours Peerbhai recommended the use of vivid colours “to draw attention to certain areas in a space”. The proof is in the season itself: Christmas-tree decorations.

“[These are] a big focal point in any room. Adding bright Christmas decorations to your Christmas tree will achieve that,” she says in reference to the magnetic effect of bright colours. Don’t be afraid to accessorise “Accessorise, accessorise, accessorise,” exclaimed Peerbhai, reiterating that doing this is essential when finances are a hindrance. “It is the best way to uplift a space the cost-effective way,” she said.