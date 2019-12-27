Cape Town - New Year’s Eve is one of the most joyful holidays that we can celebrate. As we say goodbye to the year, it is important to practise caution as situations may arise that can turn a celebration into a nightmare.
Here are a few safety tips that you can follow to make sure you stay safe and also have fun.
Don’t drink and drive
Drinking and driving poses great danger not only to yourself but also to other motorists. Always ask a friend to be the designated driver for the evening or use a taxi service to get to and from your destination safely.
Drive Carefully