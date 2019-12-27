How to stay safe during New Year's Eve celebrations









A woman poses for photos with the numerals 2 and 0 for News Year's Eve in Times Square in the Manhattan borough of New York City. Picture: Reuters/Carlo Allegri Cape Town - New Year’s Eve is one of the most joyful holidays that we can celebrate. As we say goodbye to the year, it is important to practise caution as situations may arise that can turn a celebration into a nightmare. Here are a few safety tips that you can follow to make sure you stay safe and also have fun. Don’t drink and drive Drinking and driving poses great danger not only to yourself but also to other motorists. Always ask a friend to be the designated driver for the evening or use a taxi service to get to and from your destination safely. Drive Carefully

If you have to be on the road, be aware of other drivers and obey all the rules of the road. If you do not feel comfortable late at night, make use of a taxi service.

Drink Responsibly

Go easy on the alcohol. Drinking responsibly prevents intoxication and ensures that you can pay attention to your surroundings.

Be aware of your surroundings

That said, make sure that your cellphone is fully charged before attending any celebrations, in case you need to contact anyone urgently. Travel in groups, never accept drinks from strangers and never leave your drink unattended.

Beware of Fireworks

Make sure that there is a responsible person handling the fireworks at all times and that there are no children left unattended near the fireworks.

Also note that depending on the location, lighting fireworks can be illegal.

Fireworks can also cause distress to animals and may result in injuries.

Stay Hydrated

Should you be drinking alcohol, make sure that you match every drink with a glass of water. This will help with that dreaded morning after.