How you can help feed those in need in the Cape Town area

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Cape Town - The Western Cape, like many other regions in South Africa, is facing a humanitarian crisis following the recent extension of the Covid-19 lockdown. On Wednesday the province’s Social Development MEC Sharna Fernandez told Cape Talk that in the previous day alone the province had processed 12 500 calls for for food parcels, compared to the usual amount of around 2500 calls. “If that is any indication, we need more than R53 million (budget). We need a huge sum of money for the humanitarian crisis that is staring us in the face,” Fernandez said. The dire situation has already led to the outbreak of a violent protest in Tafelsig East, Mitchells Plain, where residents alleged that the community of Tafelsig West had received 150 food parcels the previous day, although the MEC later claimed that this was fake news. Regardless of the stories going around, people in less fortunate communities face a dire situation and those who are able to assist with donations are urged to assist in any way they can.

This article is intended to put those who are able to assist in contact with those organisations are providing humanitarian relief, as well as giving those in need a better idea of where to find help in their area.

Those hoping to donate can do so through the city of Cape Town or through one of the area-based charitable organisations.

You can make a donation through the City’s Disaster Risk Management Centre by e-mailing: [email protected] for more details.

Those seeking more information on the Western Cape Government's food relief programme can phone 0800 220 250 for the Department of Social Development general queries, and 0860 142 142 for donation requests and offers, between 7am and 4pm. You can also send a Please Call Me to 079 769 1207, or email [email protected].

Click here for more information on the province's food relief programme.

While the government’s feeding schemes remain swamped, there are numerous other charitable organisations that are helping to ease the load. One such feeding scheme is the work of Lavender6, a collective of people that provide a warm meal as well as instructions on sanitation and social distancing for 200 to 300 children daily.

These are some of the area-specific initiatives in the Western Cape

Bonteheuwel

Bontas Samekoms

147 Prunus road, Bonteheuwel

Contact: Kash - 062 615 8714

Manenberg

Tjatjies Samekoms

339 Manenberg Avenue, Manenberg

Contact: Gatto - 072 711 6622

Bellville South

Smurfs Bubbles Ecd

72 Industry street Bellville South

Reg no: 2018/47615/7

Contact person: Felicia Faro - 073 906 1423

Feeding sites: Stilwaney, Skeem, Flaste, Ou Skeem

Belville

Heritage on the Move 21 Belle Hof, Vrede Street, Bellville Reg no: 2013/206776/08 Contact: Lynn Abrahams - 083 612 0832 Lavender Hill Lavender6 Contact: Lutz Manzelmann - 061 092 6631 Info: Click here for more information and banking details Groceries can be delivered directly to Lavender6 via online grocery delivery services (such as Bottles) or they will collect larger grocery donations