In a sinister twist, cops have revealed they are looking for the son of Victor Bullock, 54, who allegedly belongs to the same gang as the gunmen.
Station commander, Colonel Dawood Laing, says on Tuesday residents living in 14th Avenue, Eagle Park, called cops after hearing shots being fired.
“The shooting happened at 11.50pm where lots of shots were fired at the victim while he lay sleeping in his bed,” explains Laing.
“According to the information gathered at the scene, two members of the Six Bobs gang entered the house to speak to Victor.