Husband in dock for stabbing woman to death in full view of baby

Cape Town - The husband of a Cape Town mother who was viciously stabbed to death in full view of her baby while driving near Ottery last week has appeared in court charged with her murder. “Abdul Salam appeared at the Wynberg Magistrates Court this morning. He is charged with the murder of Miché Samuels who he stabbed while she was driving in Ottery,” said NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila on Monday. “His case has been postponed to 5 May 2021 for further investigation. The accused has not applied or indicated that he wants to apply for bail." Miché's distraught family was called to the scene where she was lying dead in the driver’s seat of her red Fiat Palio last Thursday. The 35-year-old woman had been stabbed multiple times while her one-year-old daughter sat in the backseat.

According to a police source, witnesses ran after her Bangladeshi husband as he tried to escape.

“It appears to be a domestic dispute where he stabbed her while she was driving and she ended up crashing into another car,” the source said.

“Witnesses chased after him and he was placed in a Law Enforcement car.

Abdul Salam, 39, inside a metro police vehicle. Picture: Leon Knipe

“He even threw the knife away, but we found it on a sports field and took his sweater because it was covered in blood.

“The baby girl was on the backseat and was taken to the police station.

“In the boot we found divorce papers, but didn’t go through it. She was stabbed three times in the chest.”

Abdul Salam, 39, has made a first appearance in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court charged with the murder of his wife Miché Samuels. Picture: Supplied

Speaking to the Daily Voice last week, Miche’s stepfather Daniel Beck, 65, said the family was called to the scene by the husband who called Miché’s mother moments after stabbing her.

“My wife Patricia got a call from him saying Miché is between life and death and then he gave the location,” he said.

“We are shocked and devastated because he was never violent, but we know he was very jealous.”

Daniel explains the couple was married for seven years and have three children, two sons and a daughter, but says the relationship soured when the husband could not find work.

Mom Miché’s body in her red Fiat Palio on Ottery Road.

“The real problem came in when he wanted Miché and the children to move to Bangladesh with him and I said hell, no.

“Then he started isolating her from the family. The last time I saw her was a month ago.

“We didn’t know about the divorce papers, but that could have been the reason he killed her.”

Daily Voice and IOL