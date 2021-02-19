‘I feel honoured,’ says nurse who vaccinated President Ramaphosa

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

CAPE TOWN - The sister from the Khayelitsha District Hospital who administered the coronavirus vaccine to President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday said she could not be more proud. Sister Milanie Bennett, who has been a nurse for 25 years, made history by administering the first doses of the Covid-19 vaccine to health-care workers, as well as Ramaphosa. “I feel very proud and honoured to have administered the first vaccine today. We made history and I am very proud to have been a part of it. “I am thankful for the vaccine and the role I play in administering it. We are now part of making history by fighting Covid-19 through the vaccine. The vaccine will save countless lives,” Bennett said. She has been looking forward to the vaccine roll-out since completing her vaccinator training and is registered on the database to receive it herself once her turn comes.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine arrived in South Africa on Tuesday night.

Bennett is urging all health-care workers to get vaccinated.

“The vaccine reduces your chances of contracting severe Covid-19,” she said.

Bennett said her family was extremely proud of her and supportive of her getting the vaccine. She said her husband indicated he will also take the vaccine when it is his turn.

“I also received a message that my teachers and the community from my home town are very happy and proud of me,” she added.

According to Worldometer, an online data portal, South Africa currently has 1,498,766 cases, a total of 1,403,214 recoveries and 48,708 deaths.

South Africa has seen a slight decline in Covid-19 numbers since the second wave hit; however, experts have cautioned that the country may be in for a third wave.

Vaccination roll-outs will begin on Monday at the Khayelitsha District Hospital and Bennett will be among the recipients.

The Western Cape has been allocated 13,160 doses of the vaccine for both the private and public sectors.

As of Thursday, 385 health-care workers at Groote Schuur and Tygerberg hospitals had been vaccinated.

ANA