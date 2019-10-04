Cape Town - A Post Office manager has appeared in the Wynberg Magistrates’ Court for allegedly staging a robbery and stealing R100 000 in cash from the state-owned facility.
Anele Bango, 32, was charged with perjury after it was discovered that he made up lies to cover his tracks.
The incident happened during a spate of armed robberies at Post Offices in Cape Town earlier this year.
He was arrested by Grassy Park cops last Thursday after he made admissions to a private investigator and was caught on camera going to the Grassy Park Post Office after hours to steal the money.
Acting station commander, Lieutenant-Colonel Christopher Esau, said in his original statement given to police on 14 March, Bango told officers that two coloured males entered the post office, held him up at gunpoint and took him to the safe.