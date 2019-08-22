The family of an Elsies River man is seeking closure after he was involved in a deadly vehicle accident which also claimed the life of a school girl.

Cape Town - The family of an Elsies River man is seeking closure after he was involved in a deadly vehicle accident which also claimed the life of a school girl. Wesley Adams, 24, was sitting next to Waydene Priga, 17, of Elsies River High, when their taxi crashed into the Old Apostolic Church in 35th Avenue in Clarke Estate close to where they lived.

The crash happened about 6am on Sunday, after the two had been out with friends.

Waydene died a few hours later in hospital, and Wesley passed away on Sunday night.

Wesley’s sister, Carmen September, 36, says they still don’t know what led to the accident.

They also don’t know where the group went to after attending the High School Jam at GrandWest on Saturday, which Waydene’s school won.

“We don’t know where they were coming from,” she says.

“Wesley and Waydene were very close. Others who were with them in the taxi says Wesley and Waydene were very jolly the entire night.”

She says police are still looking for the taxi driver.

“The people who were with them aren’t telling us the truth. They know who drove the van, but aren’t speaking about it.

“We assume the driver was drunk and doesn’t want to take responsibility for the accident that killed these young people with a promising future.”

Wesley’s mom Belinda Adams, 54, sobbed uncontrollably as she spoke about her son.

“I feel I want to die with him, I’m going to miss him,” she cried.

“He did my washing and all the chores in the house, he slept in the same bed with me, we were so close.”

Police spokesperson, Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana, says no progress has been made in the culpable homicide case.

“The driver has still not been found and no arrest could be made,” says Rwexana.

