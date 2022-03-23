Increase in Cape’s week-on-week arrests for March attributed to cash crunch amid Covid-19 pandemic

BETWEEN March 13 and 20, Cape Town’s Law Enforcement, Traffic Officers and Metro Police made a combined total of 367 arrests, in addition to more than 89 000 fines issued. The arrests derive from illegal firearm possession, possession and sale of drugs, contact crimes, property crimes, domestic violence and public violence.

The latest figures from the Safety and Security Directorate illustrates an increase in the Cape’s week on week arrests for this month. In the first week of March, 245 arrests were made, followed by 304 in the second week, and now 367 in the third week. Whereas the number of fines issued has also increased per week in March; in week one 41 237 fines were issued, week two saw 92 924 fines, and week three saw 89 574 being issued.

The City’s Mayco Member for Safety and Security JP Smith believes the increase in crime and subsequently arrests can be attributed to the economic hardships resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic. “We’re seeing a marked increase week-on-week in our arrest rates, particularly over the past few weeks. This could be due to the continuous relaxation of DMA restrictions, but also the harsh reality of the poverty created by the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic,” Smith said on Tuesday. Smith lauded the work of officers but also community members who are playing a vital role in assisting security operations across the city.

“The City also remains very appreciative of the many public tip-offs and reports of crimes, which help us to focus our efforts and get results,” Smith said. “These tips come from our community safety structures like Neighbourhood Watches, but also from ordinary residents who take a stand against criminality in their communities, and their efforts are applauded,” he added. IOL