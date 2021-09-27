Increase in drunk drivers a worrying trend, says Alderman JP Smith

CAPE TOWN - Mayoral committee member for safety and security in the City of Cape Town, alderman JP Smith said there is a worrying trend as the number of drunk drivers arrested has increased week on week. Smith revealed this as his department released the City of Cape Town enforcement agencies weekly statistics.

During the past week, enforcement officers arrested 264 suspects and issued more than 66 000 fines. Smith said the increase in drunk drivers on the road has increased in the last three weeks. “Any amount of alcohol in your bloodstream can impact your driving ability and put you, and anyone else on the road, at risk of an accident, injury or death. It is concerning that the arrests for drunk driving have shown a steady increase for the last three weeks.

“Drivers who are inebriated not only have slower reflexes and poor judgement, but they’re more likely to do something irresponsible and dangerous,” Smith said. He called on motorists to start taking responsibility for their alcohol consumption and ensure they do not get behind the wheel impaired. Smith said that in the past week, 37 people were arrested for drunk driving, 34 people the week before and 28 people the week before that.

“Our officers across the safety and security departments arrest drunk drivers on a near daily basis, as it’s not just a weekend crime. It is unacceptable that so many lives are put at risk by a few. Drunk driving not only affects those who are injured or pass in an accident, and their families, but society and the economy,” he said. Smith said officers will continue to clamp down on motorists who put others at risk. In the past week, officers from the Traffic Service arrested 72 suspects, impounded 181 vehicles, issued 65 359 fines and confiscated 88 cellphones.

During a drag racing operation, three suspects were arrested in Bellville, one driving under the influence. Five suspects were arrested in the central business district and Bothasig, three driving under the influence of alcohol. In Bellville South and Khayelitsha areas, traffic officers issued 330 fines for various offences. Metro police officers arrested 84 suspects, 11 on charges of drunk driving and 39 for the sale or possession of drugs.

“On Sunday, officers attached to the Gang and Drugs Task Team, Tactical Response, Equestrian and K9 units were busy with crime prevention patrols in Heideveld when they received information about firearms being kept at a premises in Irene Court. “K9 officer Khaos searched the house and the dog indicated the presence of ammunition in the dining room cupboard,” Smith said. Officers found 45 9mm live rounds of ammunition and eight .38 special revolver live rounds of ammunition.

In the past week, metro police officers also confiscated six knives, 18 bunches of khat, mandrax, cocaine, an imitation firearm and heroin. Law enforcement officers arrested 108 suspects and issued 316 fines to people who were not wearing masks. [email protected]