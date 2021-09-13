Information sought on suspected body found floating in the surf along Jeffreys Bay

Cape Town - The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) is urging anyone with information to come forward after the suspected body of a man was found floating in the surf along Jeffreys Bay. The NSRI said police are investigating an incident, after a call was received from fishermen, who reported a suspected body of a man floating in the surge off-shore, near Van Stadens River Mouth, in Jeffreys Bay.

It said a scuba diving flipper was recovered from the shoreline nearby, but it remains unknown if the flipper is in any way related to the suspected body. A duty crew from NSRI Jeffreys Bay was activated on Sunday, at about 3.46pm, to assist members of the SAPS, and police K9 Search and Rescue, on the scene. “A sea rescue craft was launched to conduct a sea search and NSRI crew, using an NSRI rescue vehicle, assisted police in a shoreline search.

“Despite an extensive search, no sign of a body was located and there remains no report of anyone missing or overdue, that may be linked to this case,” the NSRI said. The NSRI is appealing for anyone with information that may relate to this case to contact the police on 10111, or the NSRI Emergency Operations Centre on 087 094 9774. In an unrelated incident on Sunday, the NSRI Mossel Bay duty crew was activated, following a witness report of a man on a sea kayak, appearing to be in difficulty off-shore of Klein Brak River Mouth.

Sea rescue craft Saint Blaize Rescuer was diverted from routine training and NSRI members responded to the scene. Crew members were informed of a bystander swimming out to sea to assist the person in distress. Upon arrival at the scene, the distressed person, along with his sea kayak, had managed to get to shore safely