Intense cold front to bring more icy weather to Northern and Western Cape on Sunday

Cape Town - More cold weather is on its way for residents of the Western and Northern Cape as an intense cold front is expected to hit late on Sunday, the South African Weather Service (SAWS) has warned.





The new cold front brings with it the possibility of light snow over the southern high ground in the Northern Cape and the western mountains of the Western Cape on Monday and Tuesday.





"The public and small stock farmers are advised that gale-force winds, heavy rain leading to flooding, very cold conditions as well as very rough seas can be expected. Heavy rain leading to flooding is expected over the Cape Metropole, Western Cape Winelands and western Overberg in the Western Cape on Monday," the weather service said.





"Gale to strong gale force north-westerly to westerly winds (65-90km/h) are expected between Cape Columbine and Cape Agulhas Sunday night spreading to Plettenberg Bay, as well as over the central and eastern interior of the Western Cape as well as over the Cape Metropole, Overstrand and Cape Agulhas municipalities on Monday.