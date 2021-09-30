It’s a steal - 18 days of celebration deals as Loot turns 18

Cape Town – eCommerce store, Loot.co.za celebrates its 18th birthday on October 1, and to mark the occasion the e-tailer will have 18 days of great deals and offerings starting Friday. Loot’s birthday is marked by phenomenal growth from its bookstore beginnings to now encompassing 19 different departments. Loot.co.za also boasts around 18 million products – with its latest launch being the wine cellar in September this year.

“Loot.co.za has the lowest threshold of free shipping in the country, and lowest economy shipping charge for under threshold packages, not to mention more than 2 000 collection points and this is something we aim to maintain,” CEO Greg Le Roux said. “It’s our responsibility to the entire eco-system to ensure that everyone gets a piece of the proverbial pie, so we will continue to source the best deals, best rates and methods and optimal experiences for everyone whether on the supply side or consumer side.” Le Roux said he remained enthusiastic about Loot’s history and its future.

“Being one of the longest surviving pure play e-retailers in the market, we have seen it all; from flip phones to touch screens and now back again, CDs, USBs and now the re-emergence of vinyl,” he said. “From consumer hesitancy to interact online to the explosion and reliance on online shopping we witnessed in 2020.” Aside from its broad catalogue, Loot.co.za credits its success to its partnerships with the likes of Discovery Miles, Momentum Multiply, Pargo and numerous payment partners such as Ozow, Mobicred, Zapper, sCode, EFT, Credit Card and more, making it convenient for shoppers to purchase what they need, when they want.

“All along that journey Loot.co.za has developed a reputation for delivery of not only a variety of products but the best prices too, which has all contributed to Loot.co.za being a household name,” Le Roux said. “We couldn’t have done this without the support of our internal team, customers, marketplace sellers and our many partners - so thank you for making us the success we are. Happy 18th birthday to us all!” Loot.co.za will be releasing deals and offers daily – including for books, tech, outdoor, DIY, fashion, toys, homeware.