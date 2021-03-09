'Jealous’ husband who allegedly fatally stabbed wife while she was driving refuses bail

Cape Town - Alleged wife killer Abdul Salam has been sent to Pollsmoor Prison after ditching his bail application at Wynberg Magistrates’ Court on Monday. The 39-year-old Bangladeshi national is accused of viciously stabbing his wife, Miché Samuels, 30, to death during an argument in their car last Thursday. The mom of three, who was driving with their one-year-old daughter on the backseat, crashed into another motorist as she was attacked. The couple were driving along Ottery Road when an argument broke out and Salam allegedly pulled out a kitchen knife and stabbed her in the chest and neck. The little girl was taken to Wynberg Police Station until her grandparents arrived at the scene.

VICTIM: Miché Samuels, 30

Salam called Miché’s mom from the scene to say something had happened to her daughter.

The accused seemed calm as he stood in the dock before Magistrate Goolam Bawa, still wearing a forensics jacket after his bloody T-shirt was removed by cops to be used as evidence.

Speaking through his Legal Aid lawyer, Salam told Bawa that he did not want to apply for bail and did not need an interpreter.

He did not give any reasons for his decision, but froze in the dock as he came face-to-face with Miché’s grieving mom Patricia Beck.

The case was postponed to 3 May.

Speaking outside court, Patricia told the Daily Voice the couple’s three children had been left traumatised and asking for their mother.

Mother Patricia Beck and stepdad Daniel. Picture: Monique Duval

“We are devastated because Miché was a very quiet person who was just for her children,” she said.

“They have two sons also, aged five and seven, and they keep asking for her; they never ask for their father.

“They are very traumatised, but they are going to live with me now.

“I am glad he did not apply for bail, but we are busy with her funeral now that will be held on Saturday. It will be a private service.”

Miché’s friends from Parkwood also attended proceedings and expressed their anger at the murder.

They say they hardly saw the couple fighting before that.

The deadly incident occurred in Ottery Road last week. Picture: Leon Knipe

Last week stepdad Daniel, 65, described Salam as a jealous husband who forced his wife to leave her job and smashed her cellphones and sim cards in fits of rage.

He said Salam wanted Miché and the children to move with him to Bangladesh, but her family refused and he isolated her from her relatives.

