Johannesburg - A 42-year-old Claremont man has been arrested in the missing person’s case of University of Cape Town student Uyinene Mrwetyana.

The 19-year-old student went missing last Saturday, August 24.

Western Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said the search for Uyinene was continuing.

“SAPS detectives have been hard at work pursuing several leads. In the early hours of Friday morning, the team, supported by Western Cape Flying Squad members, arrested a 42 year old suspect in Claremont.

“An extensive investigation is currently underway to determine the whereabouts of the missing person. All avenues are being looked into, including the place where she was last seen,” said Potelwa.

Students and friends of the missing student have been using the #BringNeneHome and #BringNeneBack hashtags to raise awareness about the film and media student.

The Mrwetyana family this week appointed the services of private investigator Noel Pratten, who revealed earlier this week that the student had last been seen collecting a parcel at the Clareinch Post Office before she disappeared.

Uyinene has been described as a top achiever, who attended Grahamstown’s Kingswood College before joining UCT this year.

A CANDLELIGHT vigil was held by UCT students for Uyinene Mrwetyana, where they prayed for her safe return. Picture: Wandile Kasibe

The university has also committed to share all and any relevant information with the police.

Police said they were confident the man’s arrest would bring them closer to the whereabouts of the 19-year-old.

“We are confident the interviewing of the 42-year-old will eventually lead to the finalisation of the investigation thereby bringing an end to days of uncertainty for her family, friends and all others concerned,” said Potelwa.

The police also said a DNA test and an autospy was to be performed on an unidentified body that was discovered in Khayelitsha, on Monday. The police said this was in an effort to determine the identity and cause of death of that person.

Potelwa said the suspect would appear in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Monday.