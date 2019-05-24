She missed a job interview because of this? She could have been employed but Bullies of cops decided to mess all of that up for her. If she showed them emails of the interview details, why is she being put in the holding cells? Cape #JusticeforEsethu https://t.co/j51QjUMMmq— AG 🇿🇦 (@the_river1) May 24, 2019
The same people who were suppressed by the apartheid government, now have power to suppress another individual of the same system, wow shame on them. The General must make them a good example of prosecuting state individuals. #JusticeforEsethu— Yesterday gone with Few Dreams!! 🇿🇦🇿🇦 (@BandileZikhali) May 24, 2019
She didn't have to show anybody any sh*t in the first place. Esethu is FREE to sit whenever she wants in a public space!!! Let's call it what is, it's RACISM!!! And I hope that lady loses her job over her heinous behaviour!!! Dodging unemployment and racism #JusticeForEsethu— Dr Neo Nala 👶🏿🍼 (@neo_nala) May 24, 2019
#JusticeforEsethu im not suprised about the behavior of this cop sometimes I wonder how my fellow blacks survive in that Toxic racist W.Cape— Mdantsane Mafia 🇿🇦 (@Mzeecapo261) May 23, 2019
to make sure that #JusticeforEsethu is served? If Esethu didn't manage to film this, those @SAPoliceService were going to get away with this as usual? Western Cape keep on proving that the life of a black people doesn't matter under the leadership of DA. 💔💔— Jobs and Land now. (@Otawer_Emanuel) May 24, 2019
What would south africa be without a reminder, every now and then, that blackness is an inconvenience to other people? #JusticeforEsethu pic.twitter.com/HTWTJJZ4Dd— Mr monate❗ (@Afro_Jonez) May 24, 2019
Its da same thing like at the airport those police only approach blacks for search and u will never see them approach in whites, so this polices they use their powers wrongly, so yeah #JusticeforEsethu— ntendeni ndanganeni (@ndangie) May 24, 2019
Lets honour and highlight the emotional trauma Esethu went through, when she was arrested for Lord knows what reason— J.V (@Cleverkid1987) May 24, 2019
