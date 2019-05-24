Sergeant Smith searched Esethu Mcinjana's handbag and took her into custody on suspicion of being involved in car break-ins.



South Africans are sharing their anger at Esethu Mcinjana's treatment at the hands of police officers who arrested her while she was killing time before a job interview in Sea Point last Sunday.

The 23-year-old Blue Downs woman told GroundUp that she had arrived early and decided to sit on a bench on the promenade and took selfies while she waited.





According to Mcinjana, she was approached by a female police officer who demanded to know what she was doing there. The police officer then searched her handbag and found a remote control switch. The officer, who had in the meantime been joined by a male colleague, took her into custody on suspiscion of being involved in car break-ins.





Mcinjana, who had filmed the altercation on her cellphone, was held overnight at Sea Point police station.





When the story was published on Friday many people branded the incident racist and accused the police officers of racial profiling.









She missed a job interview because of this? She could have been employed but Bullies of cops decided to mess all of that up for her. If she showed them emails of the interview details, why is she being put in the holding cells? Cape #JusticeforEsethu https://t.co/j51QjUMMmq — AG 🇿🇦 (@the_river1) May 24, 2019





The same people who were suppressed by the apartheid government, now have power to suppress another individual of the same system, wow shame on them. The General must make them a good example of prosecuting state individuals. #JusticeforEsethu — Yesterday gone with Few Dreams!! 🇿🇦🇿🇦 (@BandileZikhali) May 24, 2019





She didn't have to show anybody any sh*t in the first place. Esethu is FREE to sit whenever she wants in a public space!!! Let's call it what is, it's RACISM!!! And I hope that lady loses her job over her heinous behaviour!!! Dodging unemployment and racism #JusticeForEsethu — Dr Neo Nala 👶🏿🍼 (@neo_nala) May 24, 2019









#JusticeforEsethu im not suprised about the behavior of this cop sometimes I wonder how my fellow blacks survive in that Toxic racist W.Cape — Mdantsane Mafia 🇿🇦 (@Mzeecapo261) May 23, 2019









to make sure that #JusticeforEsethu is served? If Esethu didn't manage to film this, those @SAPoliceService were going to get away with this as usual? Western Cape keep on proving that the life of a black people doesn't matter under the leadership of DA. 💔💔 — Jobs and Land now. (@Otawer_Emanuel) May 24, 2019





What would south africa be without a reminder, every now and then, that blackness is an inconvenience to other people? #JusticeforEsethu pic.twitter.com/HTWTJJZ4Dd — Mr monate❗ (@Afro_Jonez) May 24, 2019





Its da same thing like at the airport those police only approach blacks for search and u will never see them approach in whites, so this polices they use their powers wrongly, so yeah #JusticeforEsethu — ntendeni ndanganeni (@ndangie) May 24, 2019







