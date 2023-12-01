KeDecember: Retired Western Cape man claims his R42.9million Lotto jackpot

A retired man from the Western Cape has started of the festive season smiling. According to the National Lottery Ithuba the man has claimed his winnings of R42.9million from the November 25 lotto jackpot draw.

“The winning ticket was purchased for just R80 at a local retail store,” said Ithuba in a statement adding that the retiree's winning approach combined personally selected numbers with a quick pick selection. The winner is a regular play of the lottery games and his largest win was an amount of R988. “A man of deep faith, he attributes his astonishing windfall to divine intervention and has expressed his heartfelt intention to give back to his local community and church.”

The winner told Ithuba he was shocked when he found out he had won. “However, he soon found solace in a glass of milk, allowing the magnitude of his win to truly sink in.” He plans of buying homes for siblings and children and ensuring a safe and secure future for his grandchildren.

“This decision underscores his strong family values and desire to make a lasting, positive impact.” In congratulating the winner Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza said: "We are overjoyed to be part of another life-changing event, especially for someone as generous as our latest winner. “His dedication to his family and community is truly inspiring. We are always moved to see our winners using their windfalls in such wise and meaningful ways."