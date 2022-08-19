Kidnapped Cape Town boy returns home

Cape Town – The family of a kidnapped Cape Town boy can breathe a sigh of relief after the young boy was returned home safely.
Shahnawaz Asghar, 6, was returned home on Thursday evening.
The family has confirmed the child’s safe return and confirmed he is unharmed.
This comes after everyone continued to search for the young boy who was snatched in front of his 9th Street home in Kensington before 8am on Wednesday.
The boy was forced into a VW Polo.
Speaking to IOL at the time, the family spokesperson, who identified herself as Ms Joubert, said the boy’s mother was traumatised.
“He was grabbed right outside the house as his mother was leaving to take the three children (daughter, 11 and the two boys, 9 and 6 years old) to school just around the corner from them,” Joubert said.
The boy is in Grade R at the Hidayatul Islam Primary School.
Police launched a manhunt for six suspects.
It is unclear whether any arrests have been made at this stage.
This is a developing story.
