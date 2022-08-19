Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Friday, August 19, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Kidnapped Cape Town boy returns home

Shahnawaz Asghar was kidnapped in front of his house in Kensington on Wednesday morning. Photo: Supplied

Shahnawaz Asghar was kidnapped in front of his house in Kensington on Wednesday morning. Photo: Supplied

Published 11m ago

Share

Cape Town – The family of a kidnapped Cape Town boy can breathe a sigh of relief after the young boy was returned home safely.

Shahnawaz Asghar, 6, was returned home on Thursday evening.

Story continues below Advertisement

The family has confirmed the child’s safe return and confirmed he is unharmed.

This comes after everyone continued to search for the young boy who was snatched in front of his 9th Street home in Kensington before 8am on Wednesday.

The boy was forced into a VW Polo.

More on this

Speaking to IOL at the time, the family spokesperson, who identified herself as Ms Joubert, said the boy’s mother was traumatised.

“He was grabbed right outside the house as his mother was leaving to take the three children (daughter, 11 and the two boys, 9 and 6 years old) to school just around the corner from them,” Joubert said.

The boy is in Grade R at the Hidayatul Islam Primary School.

Story continues below Advertisement

Police launched a manhunt for six suspects.

It is unclear whether any arrests have been made at this stage.

This is a developing story.

Story continues below Advertisement

IOL

Related Topics:

crime, law and justicekidnappingSAPSCape TownSouth AfricaKidnappingCrime and courts

Share

Recent stories by:

Robin-Lee Francke