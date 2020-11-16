Kids on Cape Flats gangs’ hit list, forced to hide at home – residents

Cape Town – Residents of Scottsdene believe that gangs in the area have a hit list of children’s names who are marked for death. On Saturday, about 400 people took part in a march against crime, and especially the gang shootings which have claimed the lives of innocent children. The event was attended by police and Law Enforcement, Councillor Grant Twigg and the Kraaifontein BMW Spinners, among other community groups. During a walkabout to the crime hot spots in the area, shooting could be heard coming from Klipbok Street. A 74-year-old grandmother said the community action was much-needed.

“It could not have come at a better time because my grandson is on the gang members’ ‘hit list’,” she said.

“He can’t go to school. He can’t go anywhere, he has to stay in his room all day for his safety.

“Thank you to Mr Twigg and everyone else, this gives us a bit of hope.”

Twigg called on the gangsters to lay down their guns for the sake of the children.

“Our children, seven- and eight-year-olds are being shot dead by gangsters,” he said. “They have nothing to do with your drug deals.

“Leave those guns, stop with the shooting. These young men, stop shooting.”

Present at the march was Anthea Visagie, whose 11-year-old son died from brain damage after a gang shooting a month ago.

The mom had the difficult task of giving birth to her second son two days after burying her first, Duran.

Anthea and fellow protesters marched wearing T-shirts bearing Duran’s face.

Anthea said: “I am still in mourning, but I’m here to support the mammies today. I don’t want this to happen to other mothers too.

Resident Dennis Taaibosch added: “I feel disappointed that so few people came.

“More people could have turned up today. But it’s a good start, and it mustn’t end here.

“It shows the people of Scottsdene are saying ‘enough is enough’.”

