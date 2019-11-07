Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Minister Thoko Didiza says her department was still engaging the Western Cape government and the City of Cape Town to find a lasting solution for people recently evicted at a Kraaifontein farm.
Didiza said this in a written response to a parliamentary question form EFF's Patrick Sindane.
Sindane has asked her about interventions her department has undertaken to help the 300 people evicted from the Klein Akker farm and whether she was considering legislation that would put a moratorium on evictions from land.
Didiza said the evicted people were homeless people of different races, who had occupied a private farm over a period of years in the City of Cape Town, required shelter.
"Though the intervention required was not necessarily a land reform one, it was considered purely on humanitarian grounds since the people concerned were, for some days, located on the side of the road during extremely harsh weather conditions."