Langa fire: City confirms 260 structures destroyed and 767 individuals affected

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town has confirmed that its Disaster Risk Management and Informal Settlements Management team has completed the registration of victims of the fire that ravaged Joe Slovo informal settlement, Langa. The City has also confirmed that 260 structures were destroyed in the fire, with 767 people affected by the blaze, which broke out on Saturday evening. The number is much lower than the initial estimates.

City services say that they have been on the ground since just after 18:00 on Saturday – minutes after the Fire and Rescue Service was alerted to the incident. “It has been challenging, but I commend everyone who has had a hand in extinguishing the fire and ensuring that no lives were lost and who have been on scene around the clock since to provide support and relief to the residents who have lost everything,” said Acting Mayor, Alderman Eddie Andrews. Andrews also said that the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) and Gift of the Givers are still in the area, providing humanitarian assistance in the form of meals and sanitary packs.

“The City’s Water and Sanitation Department is delivering 10 chemical toilets to the site later this week. The Solid Waste Department has not been able to clear the fire debris yet, as some residents have started to rebuild their structures. “While emergency shelter was made available at a local church hall, the demand has been very low, as most individuals prefer to stay with friends or relatives,” said Andrews. While the faith-based organisation has offered school stationery and clothing, the City made available donation points where residents who have the means can donate blankets, non-perishable food, disposable nappies, baby food, sanitary items and other materials.

The following drop off points are available for donations: • The Urban Rural Development (083 521 0328), City of Cape Town Housing Department, cnr. Langalibalele Drive and Lerotholi Avenue, Langa. • Mustadafin Foundation (076 422 1667), corner of Heide and Antelope Court, Bridgetown.

