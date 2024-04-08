Law enforcement agencies joined forces to make Mossel Bay a safer place

By: Thobeka Mthembu The Mossel Bay, Overstrand, and Swartland K-9 Units joined forces with the Rural Safety Units (RSUs) in the Overstrand and Swartland regions to ensure safety in communities.

Western Cape MEC of Police Oversight and Community Safety, Reagen Allen thanked the K9 and RSU’s for their commitment to making the province safer. “They continue to make the lives of criminals uncomfortable and interrupting their illicit activities,” said Allen. “This is the Western Cape Safety Plan in action. I urge all our communities to continue working with these units, as they are there to make your area safer.”

The units collaborated with several municipal law enforcement agencies and the South African Police Service (SAPS). A total of 12 people were apprehended from March 25 to March 30, for different offences. Five people were taken into custody in the Overstrand municipal area, two in Mossel Bay, and five in Swartland. The Mossel Bay K-9 unit carried out activities in Herbetsdale, Kleinbrak Rivier, JCC Camp, and Kwanonqaba, in addition to setting up roadblocks at key intersections.

In an operation at JCC Camp, the unit apprehended a parolee for breaching the conditions of their parole. Other arrests included for theft of agricultural equipment. The unit confiscated a licenced firearm that will be inspected and large quantities of agricultural equipment.