Leader of prayer meeting against gangsters extorting Khayelitsha businesses attacked

Cape Town – The leader of the Khayelitsha Development Forum was attacked on Sunday night shortly after hosting a prayer meeting against gangsters who are extorting residents and businesses. Ndithini Tyhido was getting on the N2 when the incident happened. A stone hit his windscreen while he was driving with his wife out of Khayelitsha at around 8pm. He had organised the prayer meeting at the Khayelitsha Stadium, after people complained about gangsters demanding protection money. The forum sent a strong message to the gangs, saying they must know the community is not scared of them. This after it emerged thugs are now demanding to see payslips.

Deputy Minister in State Security Zizi Kodwa was also in attendance.

But Tyhido says at this stage it is not clear whether he had been targeted or was simply the victim of a random crime.

“I do not want to speculate or create theories about what happened. I am glad that no one was injured during the incident,” he told the Daily Voice.

He did not open a case with the police.

Khayelitsha residents and businesses say gangs are demanding R1500 from car owners to protect them from hijackings, while landlords are expected to give them a cut of their profits.

Meanwhile, police have launched a 24-hour hotline where people can piemp extortionists.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa says: “The dedicated number is 021 466 0011 and is operational on a 24-hour basis.”

Daily Voice