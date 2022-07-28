Lesotho nationals extradited to South Africa to stand trial for Bonnievale farmer’s murder

Durban – Three Lesotho nationals have been extradited to South Africa to stand trial for a Western Cape farmer's murder. Moeketsi Hlaudi, Kekekso Ntsabisa and Thabiso Ramollo are accused of killing Kapteinsdrift farm owner Jurie Wessels in 2019. The trio allegedly tortured Wessels and his wife, stabbing and assaulting them and scalding them with boiling water. The accused performed seasonal work at the deceased’s farm.

Story continues below Advertisement

Spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in the Western Cape, Eric Ntabazalila, said the trio who face charges of murder, attempted murder, and robbery with aggravating circumstances as well as the unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition, were brought back to South Africa after they fled the country. In 2020, the NPA formally lodged an extradition request to the Kingdom of Lesotho for the remaining accused, who fled immediately after the murder, to be delivered to South Africa to face the charges. He added that only one suspect, Ntabanyane Tlali, had been arrested after the gruesome crime. Tlali is appearing at the Western Cape High Court.

Ntabazalila explained that after a lengthy extradition enquiry which was held in Lesotho, investigating officer Sergeant Estelle Wessenaar, other members of the SAPS, and Interpol, were finally able to transport the accused over the South African border. “At their first appearance advocate Megan Blows opposed their release on bail, pending their trial. The matter was postponed until August 3 for the accused to inform the court whether they intend to apply for bail. The NPA confirms that it will vehemently oppose any application for bail, pending the criminal trial,” Ntabazalila said. The Director of Public Prosecutions in the Western Cape, advocate Nicolette Bell, welcomed the extraditionm saying it was the result of a joint venture between the NPA, SAPS, Interpol and the Department of Correctional Services.

Story continues below Advertisement