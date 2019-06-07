Johannesburg - One pupil was killed, while two others were injured in a brawl around the Grand Parade in Cape Town.

The incident happened around 4pm. Police were alerted to the incident by a member of the public who witnessed the pupils fighting in the Strand Street area.

Wayne Dyason, law enforcement official for metro police in Cape Town, said officers found three wounded pupils. One of them was declared dead at the scene.

“Officers then went to investigate and found two injured students, one was hit with a brick in the face and another with a stab wound to the heart. Officers then requested SAPS because the student with the stab wound appeared to not be breathing. Medics arrived and declared the stab victim as deceased,” he said.

Lieutenant Colonel Andrè Traut, a spokesperson for the police in the Western Cape, said the injured pupils were taken to the Somerset Hospital.

“Saps arrived on scene and searched all the students around the crime scene. One student was found to be in possession of a big flip knife and was put into a SAPS central van,” he said.

Trout said police were investigating a case of murder and attempted murder. He confirmed a 17-year-old pupil was stabbed to death during a fight with 15-year-old, who was among the injured.

“ He is being treated under police guard and will be detained as a suspect on a murder charge once he has been discharged from hospital. Both males are from Khayelitsha and are learners from a school in Woodstock,” said Traut.

Traut said the police questioned and searched several youngsters, arresting four suspects. He said three of the suspects had been arrested for the possession of dangerous weapons and one was arrested for the possession of dagga.