Cape Town - The important 2019 general elections is getting closer. Voting is a crucial part of our democracy and every vote can make a difference.

Voting registration is currently open for South Africans and the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) has instructed SA missions abroad that South Africans living overseas register to vote for the upcoming elections.

Registering to vote abroad can be intimidating or confusing, but we have broken the process down in a bid to make the process slightly easier.

How does one vote register to vote if you are living abroad?

If you have voted before, it is not necessary to re-register to vote abroad but make sure to check your registration status on the IEC website.

If you have registered to vote in South Africa, submit a VEC10 form to the IEC after President Cyril Ramaphosa announces the date of the election.

However, if you are not yet registered to vote, apply to register at your nearest South African Embassy, High Commission or Consulate-General.

It is advisable to contact your closest foreign mission to make an appointment for the best time to go in and register.

It is not possible to register or vote at honorary consulates or liaison offices.

What documentation is needed?

To register abroad, you will have to apply in person with an ID document or Smart ID card or Valid Temporary ID Certificate (TIC) and a valid SA passport.

"As South Africans abroad, we have a key part to play in our country’s future. No matter where you are in the world, you have the responsibility to go to the polls and make your voices heard," said DA Abroad Leader, Francine Higham

