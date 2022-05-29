Load shedding suspended as Eskom sees improvement in generation capacity

In a statement released on Sunday, power utility Eskom announced that load shedding will be suspended for the time being.

Load shedding has been suspended due to a “marginal improvement” in the generation capacity.

It notes, however, that the system is still constrained and cautions the public that as the shortage of generation capacity persists, the system will continue to be constrained “with an elevated risk of load shedding over the coming weeks.”

In the statement, it said Eskom currently has 4 331MW on planned maintenance, while another 13 805MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns.

Eskom said it will continue to monitor the system.