Load shedding suspended as Eskom sees improvement in generation capacity

Load shedding has been suspended due to a “marginal improvement” in the generation capacity.
In a statement released on Sunday, power utility Eskom announced that load shedding will be suspended for the time being.
It notes, however, that the system is still constrained and cautions the public that as the shortage of generation capacity persists, the system will continue to be constrained “with an elevated risk of load shedding over the coming weeks.”
In the statement, it said Eskom currently has 4 331MW on planned maintenance, while another 13 805MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns.
Eskom said it will continue to monitor the system.
The power utility has appealed to all South Africans to help limit the impact of the shortages by continuing to reduce the usage of electricity and to switch off all non-essential items.
In a tweet, Eskom also reminded citizens to switch off all non-essential electrical appliances during load shedding in a bid to avoid power surges when the power returns.
Failure to do so may lead to unnecessary trips or damages to household appliances when the supply is restored.
“We would like to remind the public that load shedding is implemented only as a last resort to protect the national grid. We therefore urge all South Africans to continue using electricity sparingly especially between 05:00 – 09:00 in the mornings and 16:00 – 22:00 in the evenings” said Eskom.
IOL