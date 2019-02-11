Picture: Antoine de Ras/African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - State power utility Eskom said the risk for staggered powercuts was high for Monday after implementing the first load shedding since early December on Sunday. "The probability of rotational load shedding remains high tomorrow as a result of a shortage of capacity due to a number of generating units still out of service due to breakdowns," it said.

The struggling utility implemented "Stage 2" power cuts on Sunday, the first since December 9, meaning 2 000 MW of electricity demand was curtailed rotationally to protect the national power system from a total collapse or blackout.

Eskom has warned that this latest phase of load shedding could last until April.

African News Agency/ANA