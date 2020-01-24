Residents have written to Mayor Dan Plato, questioning how a film company was allowed to erect a prison-like structure and lay metal tracks on the dunes.
Mario Oostendurp, chairperson of the Strandfontein Residents and Ratepayers Association, says fishermen got a fright when they saw workmen on the site.
“We had no idea what was going on and initially thought the City was upgrading the place, but then we saw what looks like an American prison being erected on the beachfront and metal tracks on the sand dunes,” he says.
“Fishermen got angry because if they drive on the dunes to access the fishing area, they get fined by Law Enforcement because the vegetation is sensitive.”