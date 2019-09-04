Picture: Courtney Africa/African News Agency

Cape Town - Police have arrested protesters who were gathered outside the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) where the World Economic Forum on Africa is taking place. The protesters took to the streets over the abuse and violence directed at women and children which has made headlines in recent weeks.

Police also used stun grenades and water cannons to disperse the crowd.

Picture: Courtney Africa/African News Agency





The crowd, made up of mainly young people from various civil community organisations and students from universities and schools across the city, gathered outside the CTICC, chanting struggle songs and holding posters on which was written "enough is enough" and "stop killing women and children".

The protesters said they were not willing to listen to any official and demanded that President Cyril Ramaphosa come out of the event to address them on how he is planning to stop the scourge of abuse directed at women and children in the country.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Video: Courtney Africa/African News Agency





Some in the crowd chanted "bring death sentence back".

WEF delegates were bared from entering or exiting the CTICC 2 and were forced to use the skywalk between the venues.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Video: Courtney Africa/African News Agency





The protests follow the murders of a number of women and children across the country, including the rape and murder of University of Cape Town student Uyinene Mrwetyana who went missing on August 24 and was confirmed dead on Monday.

The Wynberg Magistrate's Court in Cape Town was told on Monday that Mrwetyana had been raped and murdered, allegedly by a 42-year-old post officer worker whose house in Khayelitsha was reportedly set alight on Tuesday night by angry residents.

South Africans woke up to another horror story on Wednesday with the news that a KwaZulu-Natal man had allegedly murdered his three young children, aged 4,6 and 10, and later his 16-year-old stepdaughter by hanging them.

African News Agency (ANA) and IOL