Cape Town - Five people were arrested after the City of Cape Town's Metro Police Gang and Drug Task Team recovered drugs worth more than R400 000, over 200 rounds of ammunition and two firearms on Tuesday.

Officers received a tip-off and searched an address in Belgravia Road in Athlone, Cape Town earlier on Tuesday.

They recovered 1.6kg of tik, 300 mandrax tablets, 25 .38 special live rounds, 11 7.62 live rounds, 24 45 calibre live rounds, 64 9mm live rounds, 100 live shot gun rounds a 9mm Tanfoglio pistol with silencer, one 7.62 rifle with scope as well as a SAPS radio in a tow truck.

The suspects are being detained at Athlone SAPS. It is unclear at this point when they will appear in court.

According to a local resident, the occupants of the residence were running a business installing sound systems in taxis and motor vehicles.

IOL