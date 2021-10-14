LOOK: Motorist lucky to get off lightly after landing under truck

Cape Town – A motorist driving a Honda Ballade on the M12 had a very lucky escape when he sustained only light injuries to his hands after his car had landed under a truck. The accident took place around 7am yesterday and delayed traffic in the area until 9am. Photos taken at the scene showed how the speeding car had crashed into the undercarriage of the truck.

Sipho Mahokoto witnessed the accident and tweeted: ’’Very bad accident at the M12 to Kuilsriver. A young man driving a Honda Ballade drove into the truck that crossed over M12 from R310 Vlaeberg Rd. ’’The Honda was speeding from Stellenbosch direction. The driver of Honda is still alive with little injuries in (sic) his hands.’’

Very bad accident at the M12 to Kuilsriver. A young man driving a Honda ballade drove into the truck that crossed over M12 from R310 Vlaeberg Rd. The Honda was speeding from Stellenbosch direction. The driver of Honda is still alive with little injuries in his hands. @TrafficSA pic.twitter.com/qEX8iqdQCB — Sipho Mahokoto (@SiphoMahokoto) October 13, 2021 Stellenbosch municipality spokesperson Stuart Grobbelaar confirmed to Netwerk24 that he had actually driven past the accident scene and no other vehicles were involved. ’’The driver of the truck and the vehicle both sustained light injuries. No one died in the incident,’’ he said.

In November 2019, Rochele Velkers was lucky to have survived with ’’fairly minor injuries’’ when a truck parked outside a Port Elizabeth school rolled down the hill, across a road and down a one-way embankment — landing on her Opel as she drove past. Charlie Gillett, 71, risked his life to stay with Rochelle Velkers, 26, while she was trapped in her car under the truck, Herald Live reported. He held her hand for 45 minutes, keeping her conscious and reassuring her. ’’All that was going through my mind was that I must help this woman. I did not think about the truck landing on me or anything. The car was badly crushed. I could not see her face or anything,’’ he said.