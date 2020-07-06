NewsSouth AfricaWestern Cape
LOOK: N2 heading towards Cape Town closed near Khayelitsha due to protest

The N2 incoming towards Cape Town has been closed between Baden Powell Drive and Spine Road near Khayelitsha  due to a protest. The traffic is being rerouted onto other roads. 

Greenpoint community leader Bonga Mvana told the African News Agency on Monday morning that despite their community housing project having been approved in 2014, they still don't have houses. 

They decided to close the N2, said Mvana, to show their anger and are insisting that the minister of Housing come to address them on the issue.

Meanwhile, the N7 has been reopened in both directions after two trucks were petrol-bombed late last night at Du Noon. 
