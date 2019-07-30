Cape Town - The driver of vehicle travelling along the M3 outbound near the University of Cape Town (UCT) was lucky to escape unscathed after a tree fell onto his car.
A section of the highway was blocked off to traffic by the fallen tree, backing up traffic but o ther motorists quickly jumped in to lend a hand clearing the road.
On Monday, the City of Cape Town said that gale force north-westerly winds of between 65 and 80km/h have been forecast between Table Bay and Cape Agulhas from Tuesday morning, subsiding overnight into Wednesday.
High seas with wave heights of 6m are expected between Cape Columbine and Cape Agulhas in the morning and could lead to a storm surge along the Atlantic Seaboard and in False Bay, according to the statement issued by Charlotte Powell, the head of Public Awareness & Preparedness at the City's Disaster Risk Management Centre.
IOL