A tree fell onto a vehicle travelling along the M3 outbound near the University of Cape Town (UCT). Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency (ANA)
Cape Town - The driver of vehicle travelling along the M3 outbound near the University of Cape Town (UCT) was lucky to escape unscathed after a tree fell onto his car. 
Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency (ANA)
Video: David Ritchie/African News Agency (ANA)

A section of the highway was blocked off to traffic by the fallen tree, backing up traffic but o ther motorists quickly jumped in to lend a hand clearing the road.

Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency (ANA)

Video: David Ritchie/African News Agency(ANA)

Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency (ANA)
On Monday, the City of Cape Town said that gale force north-westerly winds of between 65 and 80km/h have been forecast between Table Bay and Cape Agulhas from Tuesday morning, subsiding overnight into Wednesday.


Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency (ANA)
High seas with wave heights of 6m are expected between Cape Columbine and Cape Agulhas in the morning and could lead to a storm surge along the Atlantic Seaboard and in False Bay, according to the statement issued by Charlotte Powell, the head of Public Awareness & Preparedness at the City's Disaster Risk Management Centre.

Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency (ANA)
IOL