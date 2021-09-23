Lotto waiting on three new jackpot millionaires to claim nearly R100m

Cape Town – Three people in South Africa could be millionaires – if they bothered to check their Powerball and Powerball Plus tickets. Nearly R100 million can be claimed by three punters who bought jackpot winning tickets in those draws.

On Tuesday, Ithuba announced that the PowerBall jackpot from Friday, which was worth more than R85 million, was won by someone who bought a ticket on the day of the draw. Friday’s PowerBall jackpot of R85 million was purchased on the day of the draw via the Absa banking app. Using the Quick Pick selection method, the punter spent R75 on the winning ticket to select the combination of 8, 10, 17, 26, 39, and PowerBall number 14. The PowerBall Plus jackpot from last week Tuesday also remains unclaimed. Two punters, who both purchased the winning tickets at Flip Flop Supermarket in Port Alfred, Eastern Cape, hit the jackpot of over R11 million, with the winning numbers 8, 13, 26, 36, 43 and PowerBall number 5.

The first winner spent R240 on the winning ticket and opted for a manual selection, while the second winner used the same selection method and spent R150. “We urge all players to check their PowerBall tickets. Winners of R50 000 and more must visit their nearest Ithuba office to process their winnings. “Our winner services department is ready to receive the winners. The first step will be to validate the winning ticket and offer the winner free trauma counselling and financial advisory services to assist the winner with their financial planning, as we do with all winners of R50 000 and above,” national lottery operator Ithuba said.

On Tuesday, Ithuba announced a jackpot winner of R420 000. Players using banking channels to play the lottery’s winnings below R49 999 are paid directly into the bank account from which they played within 72 working hours, excluding weekends. Winners bagging more than R50 000 are notified by the bank via SMS and contacted telephonically to advise them of the win, and refer them to the nearest Ithuba office to process the winning claim.