’Major storm’ warning for Western Cape

Cape Town – Significant rainfall can be expected for the Overberg and Garden Route districts, with rainfall reaching up to 45mm in some areas, when an intense cold front makes landfall in the Western Cape on Wednesday afternoon.

Commenting on a ’’major storm’’ which is predicted to continue through the night, Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC Anton Bredell said on Wednesday the rain is expected to lead to flooding of informal settlements and roads in the affected areas.

“The Weather Service warns further that wind gusts of up to 70km/h can be expected along the south-west coast, with wave heights up to 5.5 metres along the coast of the province, including the City of Cape Town.”

Bredell said the Western Cape Disaster Management Centre has several contingency plans in place to keep the public as safe as possible.

“All 30 municipalities in the province are prepared for the coming winter. Our municipalities have standard operating procedures and contingency plans in place to address incidents in their areas.

’’These plans include emergency response, providing relief and arranging temporary shelter for affected communities if needed. All disaster centres remain on standby.”

“In the affected areas, if possible, people are urged to stay indoors and off the roads, avoid crossing rivers and swollen streams where water is above your ankles and in the event of any emergency, please contact the emergency services immediately. The easiest number to remember is 112. This is a toll-free number and can be dialled from any cell phone.”

The City of Cape Town warned residents yesterday to clear out any potential blockages around their homes and ensure that gutters and downpipes are clean.

’’In low-lying areas, please dig a trench around your home if possible, to allow water to run off and reduce the risk of localised flooding,’’ the City said.

For any weather-related service requests or emergencies, residents are advised to call the City’s Public Emergency Communication Centre by dialling 021 480 7700 from a cellphone or 107 from a landline, and 080 911 4357.

Additional regional numbers for reporting emergencies in the Western Cape:

Overberg - 028 425 1690

West Coast - 022 433 8700

Garden Route - 044 805 5071

Central Karoo – 023 449 8000

Cape Winelands – 021 886 9244 / 021 887 4446

IOL