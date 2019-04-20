Runners participate in the 50th Old Mutual Two Oceans Marathon in Cape Town. A male runner has died while taking part in this year's race, organisers confirmed. Photo: Phando/Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town - A male runner has died while taking part in the 2019 Old Mutual Two Oceans Marathon, organisers confirmed on Saturday afternoon. The marathon took place at the University of Cape Town grounds in Cape Town on Saturday morning.

The organisers in a statement confirmed the death of the male runner, who hails from Cape Town.

" As we conclude the 2019 edition of the Old Mutual Two Oceans Marathon, we confirm the sad news that a 35-year-old male runner from Cape Town who collapsed in the race today and attempts by paramedics to resuscitate him were unsuccessful.

"Unfortunately he passed away. The deceased runner was participating in his fourth half marathon and an avid runner," organisers said in a brief statement.

It remains unclear what led to the man's death but Two Oceans organisers extended their sincerest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.

This is not the first time the marathon was hit by deaths. Last year, a female runner died while taking part in the Two Oceans half-marathon.

The runner, according to organisers, began experiencing severe discomfort before collapsing on Southern Cross Drive.

* This is a developing story