Babes Wodumo. Picture: Instagram

Cape Town - Gqom musician Babes Wodumo's father on Monday appealed to the police to arrest kwaito star Mandla “Mampintsha” Maphumulo after a video of the latter reportedly beating his daughter went viral. Speaking on eNCA, Reverend Welcome Simelane said he rushed to the aid of his daughter, whose real name is Bongekile Simelane, on Sunday night when she captured the assault on her Instragam live feed.

"She's stable but I'm not alright because I saw my daughter crying and Mandla is always beating my daughter. I told his father, Mr Maphumulo, to tell his son not to hit and kick and not to fight with my daughter but Mandla is keeping on hitting my daughter," said Simelane.

"I will him to go to the police station and tell the world that he is an animal. He must be charged. I want to see Mampintsha behind bars."

Simelane said he was hurting as it was not the first time his daughter was allegedly attacked at the hands of her partner, claiming Mamphumulo was using "muti" to lure his daughter back every time she left him after a beating.

"Within a day, two three days she's back there and I'm really scared about that. I'm worried."

He said his daughter was in hiding but could not confirm whether she had laid assault charges against Mampintsha.

African News Agency (ANA)



