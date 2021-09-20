Man, 20, who just got a job shot dead as shootings rock Manenberg

Cape Town – Fatal shootings in Manenberg in Manenberg at the weekend have left Cape Flats activist Roegshanda Pascoe completely devastated. ’’When is it going to stop? I don’t have answers any more because you can’t say things are ever going to improve. It’s missing children and shootings and everything at the same time.

“I don’t have words any more, I struggle even to give my condolences. The innocent 20-year-old they shot on Friday evening had only just got a job and he died on the spot in a drive-by shooting when the Fancy Boys and the Americans were fighting. ’’There was another shooting on the other side of Manenberg between the Clever Kids and the Hard Livings. The fight in Tambo Village has been going for a long time. ’’Last night in Tambo Village six people were marching through the community and shooting, with no police in sight. You are actually wasting your energy when you alert the police after the fact.

’’The Fancy Boys are adamant that they are going to take over the whole of Manenberg. The saddest part is that that the young kids living in Manenberg can’t walk wherever they want to. ’’They go missing and then their bodies are discovered somewhere. Young people are under threat if they don’t want to join a gang. Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg confirmed on Monday that a shooting incident at about 8.20am on Friday, where a 20- year-old male was shot and fatally wounded and a 46-year-old male shot and wounded, is under investigation by Manenberg police.