Man, 23, dies, woman and baby injured in alleged gang-related shooting in Lansdowne

Cape Town – A 23-year-old man was killed while a woman and baby were injured in an alleged gang-related shooting incident in Lansdowne on Wednesday evening. Authorities say an unknown suspect opened fire at the deceased’s white VW Polo on the corners of Jan Smuts Drive and Turfhall Road in Lansdowne.

The 25-year-old female and the baby were inside the car when the shooting occurred. They were injured. “The suspect fled with other suspects in a red Opel Corsa and they are yet to be arrested.

“We have reason to believe that the incident is gang related,” said Western Cape police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut. The two survivors of the incident were transported to a medical facility. The police have confirmed a case of murder and attempted murder have been opened.

