A 65-year-old Krugersdorp man died at Shelly Beach during a scuba diving accident, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said. Picture: Netcare 911

Durban - A 65-year-old Krugersdorp man died at Shelly Beach during a scuba diving accident, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said on Thursday. According to Craig Lambinon, NSRI spokesperson, it is believed that the man stopped breathing from unknown causes during an underwater scuba dive.

"He was recovered to the dive boat and the crew immediately initiated CPR and brought him to shore, where paramedics continued with extensive advanced life support CPR efforts," said Lambinon. All efforts were terminated when it was clear the man was not responding.

"The body of the man has been taken into the care of the forensic pathology services and police have opened an inquest docket," said Lambinon.

African News Agency (ANA)