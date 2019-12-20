Dwight Bowes, 39, allegedly killed his wife, Abenise, whose body was found in a shallow grave on a field just metres from their Lotus River home in 2017.
He is currently out on R5 000 bail.
On Thursday, appearing in the Wynberg Magistrates’ Court, dressed in khaki pants and T-shirt, black knee pads, a waist belt and what looked like a bullet proof vest, Dwight looked like he was going to war, but seemed as cool as a cucumber in the dock.
The magistrate asked whether his lawyer was present and he responded: “My attorney is on holiday and he requested I get a State lawyer.”
Proceedings were adjourned after Bowes signed up with Legal Aid.
The matter was then referred to the Western Cape High Court for trial, starting on 28 February.