Man accused of dumping wife's body metres from home to stand trial next year









Dwight Bowes at court. Picture: Jack Lestrade Cape Town - A man accused of murdering his wife two years ago and then dumping her body on an open field will stand trial in the Western Cape High Court next year. Dwight Bowes, 39, allegedly killed his wife, Abenise, whose body was found in a shallow grave on a field just metres from their Lotus River home in 2017. He is currently out on R5 000 bail. On Thursday, appearing in the Wynberg Magistrates’ Court, dressed in khaki pants and T-shirt, black knee pads, a waist belt and what looked like a bullet proof vest, Dwight looked like he was going to war, but seemed as cool as a cucumber in the dock. Dwight Bowes at court. Picture: Jack Lestrade The magistrate asked whether his lawyer was present and he responded: “My attorney is on holiday and he requested I get a State lawyer.” Proceedings were adjourned after Bowes signed up with Legal Aid. The matter was then referred to the Western Cape High Court for trial, starting on 28 February.

“Your new lawyer has the indictment and he will go over this with you,” the magistrate said.



During his bail application, the State prosecutor told the court that Abenise died as a result of blunt force trauma to the head.

Outside court, Abenise’s brother, Lorenzo Galant, 40, said they are happy the case is moving along.

“As a family we just want justice to be done,” he said.

He then revealed that they have not seen or heard from Abenise’s two children since she died.

“Our side of the family don’t see them. The children are with his family,” Lorenzo said.

The couple were living together, but it’s alleged that Abenise went missing on the day she was going to leave him.

