Cape Town - A 29-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday after he was spotted driving the stolen vehicle of the murdered manager of a high-end furniture store in Diep River.

The suspect was seen in Constantia driving the car of Peter Scott, who was found murdered in his Sea Point flat last month. Sea Point detectives were contacted and the suspect was arrested.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Friday on a charge of murder.

A manhunt had been under way for the killer of 67-year-old Scott, who was discovered in his flat in Sea Point, on April 19, at 9.15am.

Scott was the manager of furniture store Block & Chisel in Diep River.

Captain Elizabeth Munro, spokesperson for Sea Point police station, said an unknown man was seen leaving Scott’s home in his vehicle on Thursday morning.

She said a security guard at Chartleigh House reported to the caretaker that he had seen a man drive out of the premises with Scott’s vehicle.

Scott was last seen on April 18 at 6.25pm entering the building with a man.

Captain Munro said the cause of death is to be determined by an autopsy.

The luxury furniture and decor company declined to comment on the death. According to customers who would frequent the store, the manager would always uplift his staff members, inspiring them to do better, and could always be seen interacting with customers.

IOL