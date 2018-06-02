Police in Ravensmead in Cape Town have arrested a 24-year-old man for being in possession of an illegal firearm and South African Police Service (SAPS) uniforms and equipment. Picture: SAPS

Cape Town - Police in Ravensmead in Cape Town have arrested a 24-year-old man for being in possession of an illegal firearm and South African Police Service (SAPS) uniforms and equipment, Western Cape police said on Sunday.

In line with the SAPS’s vision to prevent and combat crime that may threaten the safety and security of communities, police members attached to operation combat went on an intelligence-driven operation on Wednesday, May 30, Captain FC van Wyk said.

Officers had received information from the public about firearms at a house in Hanekom Avenue, Uitsig in Ravensmead, and their persistence paid off when they arrested a 24-year-old suspect, he said.

A search of the premises revealed that a firearm was stored in a wendy house in the back yard, as well as several police uniform items. Items confiscated included a .22mm "old type of firearm", a police cap, a pair of police pants, a blue police shirt with a name badge in the name of "Scheffers", a police winter coat, a police pepper spray in its holster, a handheld radio holster, a private holster, and a pair of handcuffs.

The arrested suspect was due to appear in the Bellville Magistrate's Court soon for possession of a prohibited firearm and police uniforms, Van Wyk said.

African News Agency/ANA