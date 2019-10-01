File picture

Cape Town - A man was arrested in Somerset West following a post office robbery incident on Tuesday morning, Western Cape police said. Police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk said suspects entered the Somerset West Post Office situated in Church Street at about 9:25 am on Tuesday morning.

He said the suspects pointed the personnel with firearms and demanded money from the safe and fled with undisclosed amount cash in a black Mercedes-Benz vehicle.

“Police swiftly reacted on information and pursued the suspects to Baden Powell Road where they managed to stop the vehicle where one of the suspects was arrested. Two suspects fled on foot and are being sought,” Van Wyk said.

On further investigation, it was established that the getaway vehicle was reported as hijacked in Kwanobuhle area of the Eastern Cape in August.