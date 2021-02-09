Man bust for allegedly selling drugs at work

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town – A 34-year-old man has been arrested by the metro police for allegedly selling drugs at the business where he works in Ottery. A tip-off about the employee's alleged illegal ’’side hustle’’ led to his arrest. The City’s mayoral committee member for safety and security, JP Smith, thanked members of the public for blowing the whistle on crime in the city, CapeTalk reported. ’’We receive numerous tip-offs from the public, resulting in arrests like this one. I commend those residents who contribute meaningfully to the fight against crime, often at great personal risk,’’ he said. After the manager had given permission for a search operation, the man was allegedly found in possession of four Ziploc bags of tik and 11 units of heroin. He was taken into custody and detained at the Grassy Park police station.

Meanwhile, police officers doing crime-prevention patrols in Mitchells Plain last night spotted two suspicious vehicles, a Toyota Avanza and a Toyota LDV.

The vehicles were stopped and searched, which led to the discovery of 49 Sassa cards hidden in a chocolate box in the Avanza.

’’It was evident that the occupants of the two vehicles were in cahoots and their interrogation led the members to an address in Elbow Gardens in Rugby where a further 191 Sassa cards were seized,“ said Western Cape police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut

’’The four male suspects – aged 18, 33, 45 and 56 – were arrested and further interrogated, as it was clear that they were heading somewhere with the cards before being apprehended.

’’Information extracted from the suspects resulted in a residence in the Bo Kaap Cape Town being raided, where 427 bank cards of various financial intuitions were confiscated. Two suspects, a 56-year-old female and a 32-year-old male, were arrested.’’

Provincial police management lauded the efforts of members of the Special Operations Team, attached to Operational Response Service, for ’’their vigilance and tenacity in what we believe have broken the back of a fraud syndicate last night’’.

'’Many vulnerable people who are solely depended on social grants are targeted by ruthless criminals with no regard for others, and this is one of the reasons that will make us dig deep to root out this syndicate and apprehend whoever is part of this criminal circle,’’ Traut said.

IOL