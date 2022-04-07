Man caught on CCTV performing ’extreme and sadistic’ sexual acts on a pregnant goat

Cape Town - The Cape of Good Hope SPCA is investigating an “extreme and sadistic” case of sexual violation of a goat in Du Noon, Cape Town. According to SPCA, the incident occurred between the hours of 2.10am and 2.33am on April 3 in Du Noon.

The organisation says that it is currently in possession of the CCTV video footage of the act. They are offering a reward of R5 000 for any information that leads to the arrest and successful conviction of the culprit. According to reports on News24, the spokesperson of the organisation, Jaco Pieterse, said that the contents of the footage were too cruel to describe.

“The perpetrator climbed over the kraal fencing. A description of what the footage shows is too horrific to describe. It is sadistic and cruel. We cannot believe that any person would engage in sexual activities with an animal, let alone in such a cruel and inhumane manner,” he said. The SPCA says that the pregnant goat was brought to the SPCA on the same day the incident was reported and then underwent an urgent veterinary examination and treatment. The organisation says it is in the process of opening a case and is urging the public to report incidents like this to the SPCA on 021 700 1458/9 or to local police.

