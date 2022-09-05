Man dies in horrific crash in Cape Town

Cape Town - A man has died after the vehicle he was travelling in crashed into a tree off the M3 highway on Sunday. According to the spokesperson for ER24, Russel Meiring, the crash occurred along the highway towards Muizenberg in Tokai.

Meiring said paramedics from ER24 and Western Cape Metro arrived on the scene at 7am to find the vehicle wrapped around a large tree. “A man was found lying trapped in the wreckage,” he said. “The Metro Rescue had to use specialised equipment to free the man from the car.

“Once released, medics assessed the man and found that he had already succumbed to his injuries. “Nothing could be done for him, and he was declared dead,” Meiring added. He said local law enforcement authorities were on the scene to conduct further investigations.

Sixteen people were injured when a bakkie and taxi collided in Tzaneen. Photo: ER24 In a separate crash on Sunday in Limpopo, 16 people were injured when a taxi and bakkie collided on the R36 in Tzaneen. Meiring said ER24 and several other services arrived at the scene at about 1pm. The taxi was found lying on its side on the side of the road next to the bakkie.

“Members of the public had already assisted the passengers out of the taxi,” Meiring said. “Medics assessed the patients and found that sixteen people had sustained minor to moderate injuries. Fortunately, no serious injuries or fatalities were found. “The patients were treated and later transported to nearby hospitals for further care.”

