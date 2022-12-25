Man drowns at Melkbosstrand on Christmas Eve

The NSRI said that at about 4.32pm members of the Melkbosstrand NSRI duty crew were activated following reports from City of Cape Town lifeguards of cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) efforts that were under way on an adult man they had rescued from the mid-surf breakers.

Cape Town - A man drowned at Melkbosstrand Beach on Christmas Eve, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) has confirmed.

It said the man had been swept out to sea by rip currents in rough sea conditions further down the beach from the lifeguard protected swimming area.

The City of Cape Town water rescue network was activated.

“NSRI Melkbosstrand rescue swimmers and NSRI medics, Western Cape Government Health EMS, Community Medics, ER24 ambulance services, Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services, the SA Police Services, City of Cape Town Law Enforcement, Big Bay lifeguards and Melkbosstrand neighbourhood watch members responded to join City of Cape Town lifeguards on the scene.