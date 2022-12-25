Man drowns at Melkbosstrand on Christmas Eve

Cape Town - A man drowned at Melkbosstrand Beach on Christmas Eve, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) has confirmed.
The NSRI said that at about 4.32pm members of the Melkbosstrand NSRI duty crew were activated following reports from City of Cape Town lifeguards of cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) efforts that were under way on an adult man they had rescued from the mid-surf breakers.
It said the man had been swept out to sea by rip currents in rough sea conditions further down the beach from the lifeguard protected swimming area.
The City of Cape Town water rescue network was activated.
“NSRI Melkbosstrand rescue swimmers and NSRI medics, Western Cape Government Health EMS, Community Medics, ER24 ambulance services, Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services, the SA Police Services, City of Cape Town Law Enforcement, Big Bay lifeguards and Melkbosstrand neighbourhood watch members responded to join City of Cape Town lifeguards on the scene.
“After extensive efforts to resuscitate the man were exhausted, sadly he was declared deceased by paramedics,” the NSRI said.
Police have opened an inquest docket.
According to the NSRI, the body of the man had been taken into the care of the Government Health Forensic Pathology Services.
“Condolences are conveyed to the family of the deceased man.
“We are appealing to bathers to swim at lifeguard protected beaches and swim in between the safe demarcated swimming zones posted by lifeguards,” the NSRI said.
IOL